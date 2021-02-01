Cincinnati teachers sue to delay reopening as vaccines begin

CPS said it would proceed with its phased-in plan to resume a blend of in-person and distance learning over the next few weeks, starting Tuesday with students in preschool through third grade and those in specialized classrooms. Families also have a fully virtual option.

The district is following state and federal health guidance, will continue distributing the vaccine to educators who want it, and will have on-site coronavirus testing for students and rapid testing access soon for staff, the statement said.

Gov. Mike DeWine asked schools to commit to a goal of offering at least some in-person learning by March 1 as a condition of getting prioritized vaccine access for their employees, and most districts made that commitment.

The Ohio Federation of Teachers supported the goal but objected to that condition, questioning how quickly school employees would get access to even the first dose of the vaccine, let alone the second required dose. The CDC has said it can take one to two weeks after the second shot to be protected.

DeWine has said the vaccine is scarce but the state is aiming for every school employee who wants it to get the first dose this month. About 91,000 school personnel are eligible to get the vaccine during this first week, according to the state's schedule for distribution by district.