Cincinnati takes shutout streak into matchup against Inter Miami

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF -104, FC Cincinnati +221, Draw +309; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati comes into a matchup against Inter Miami after recording two straight shutout wins.

Miami is 10-2-4 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami has a +16 goal differential, scoring 49 goals while allowing 33.

Cincinnati is 11-6-2 in Eastern Conference games. Evander leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 15 goals. Cincinnati has scored 39.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Cincinnati won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lionel Messi has scored 18 goals and added seven assists for Miami. Luis Suarez has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Evander has scored 15 goals with five assists for Cincinnati. Kevin Denkey has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Cincinnati: 6-3-1, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Yannick Bright (injured), David Ruiz (injured), Obando (injured), Baltasar Rodriguez (injured), Noah Allen (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Drake Callender (injured).

Cincinnati: Obinna Nwobodo (injured), Kevin Denkey (injured), Yuya Kubo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.