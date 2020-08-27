Cincinnati takes 4-game slide into matchup with Milwaukee

The Reds are 5-9 against NL Central Division teams. Cincinnati has hit 42 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads them with nine, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with seven home runs and has 15 RBIs.

Castellanos leads the Reds with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .588.

INJURIES: Brewers: Corey Knebel: (left hamstring), Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder).

Reds: Matt Bowman: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.