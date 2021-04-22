Cincinnati takes 3-game slide into matchup with Arizona

The Reds are 7-4 on their home turf. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the league. Jesse Winker leads the team with a mark of .362.

The Diamondbacks are 6-7 on the road. Arizona has hit 24 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with six, averaging one every 11 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 8-5. Taylor Clarke earned his first victory and Josh VanMeter went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Cionel Perez took his second loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Naquin leads the Reds with seven extra base hits and is batting .260.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with six home runs and is batting .242.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .233 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (undisclosed).

Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Tim Locastro: (finger), Christian Walker: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.