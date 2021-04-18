Cincinnati stops Nashville rally for 2-2 draw

Leal crossed to Jhonder Cádiz, who finished from close range to bring Nashville within 2-1 in the 20th minute. In the 64th minute, Leal tied it at 2 with a long-range curler that was just above the outstretched reach of goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton.

Nashville pressed forward for the go-ahead goal and had its best chance in the 75th minute, but Tyton made back-to-back saves, recovering to block Handwalla Bwana's putback after going to the ground to save C.J. Sapong's initial shot.