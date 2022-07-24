journal-news logo
Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday

news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals (51-45, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (35-58, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (7-7, 2.54 ERA, .96 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Reds: Tyler Mahle (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -144, Reds +124; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Cincinnati has a 19-29 record at home and a 35-58 record overall. The Reds have an 8-13 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

St. Louis is 22-25 in road games and 51-45 overall. The Cardinals have a 24-10 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday's game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals hold a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury leads the Reds with a .271 batting average, and has 20 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 25 walks and 54 RBI. Donovan Solano is 13-for-32 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 28 doubles and 22 home runs for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 11-for-40 with five doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .247 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (clavicle), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Steven Matz: day-to-day (left knee), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (neck), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

