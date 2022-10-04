journal-news logo
Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs Tuesday

By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday

Chicago Cubs (73-87, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (61-99, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (2-2, 3.62 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Reds: Luis Cessa (4-4, 4.76 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -111, Cubs -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

Cincinnati has gone 32-47 in home games and 61-99 overall. The Reds are 46-17 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago is 73-87 overall and 36-43 in road games. Cubs hitters have a collective .385 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 18th time this season. The Cubs are up 10-7 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer leads the Reds with 14 home runs while slugging .385. Stuart Fairchild is 6-for-28 with a double over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has a .280 batting average to rank seventh on the Cubs, and has 22 doubles, five triples and nine home runs. Ian Happ is 12-for-37 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .178 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Cubs: 8-2, .222 batting average, 1.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Reds: TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Art Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Minor: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Senzel: 60-Day IL (toe), Justin Dunn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 60-Day IL (calf), Jeff Hoffman: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Rafael Ortega: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

