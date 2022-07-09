Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays meet in game 2 of series

Cincinnati is 30-54 overall and 16-28 at home. The Reds have gone 6-12 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tampa Bay is 45-38 overall and 20-21 on the road. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.26 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB play.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 17 doubles and five home runs for the Reds. Nick Senzel is 10-for-30 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes ranks third on the Rays with 19 extra base hits (six doubles and 13 home runs). Randy Arozarena is 8-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .199 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Rays: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joey Votto: day-to-day (back), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Brandon Lowe: 60-Day IL (back), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.