Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

Cincinnati has a 20-27 record overall and a 13-12 record at home. The Reds have gone 4-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

St. Louis has a 10-13 record in road games and a 21-28 record overall. The Cardinals have a 9-22 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Tuesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has 14 doubles and three home runs for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 12-for-40 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has five doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Gorman is 15-for-33 with four doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .237 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (oblique), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

