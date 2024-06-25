Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates play in game 2 of series

The Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, leading the series 1-0
news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
X

Pittsburgh Pirates (37-41, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-41, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (8-4, 3.11 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (5-2, 3.35 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -127, Pirates +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Pittsburgh Pirates, leading the series 1-0.

Cincinnati is 20-21 at home and 37-41 overall. The Reds have gone 16-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Pittsburgh has gone 18-21 in road games and 37-41 overall. The Pirates have a 19-32 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 14 doubles, three triples and 14 home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 13-for-35 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 44 RBI for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 10-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .242 batting average, 3.45 ERA, even run differential

Pirates: 5-5, .222 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Reds: TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Will Benson: day-to-day (elbow), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (lat), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Dennis Santana: day-to-day (arm), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Henry Davis: 7-Day IL (head), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Community raising money for Rainbow Bridge at Furfield Park in...
2
Middletown code enforcement sweep coming in July
3
Hamilton Hometown Heroes: Here’s how to find banner locations
4
$200M Renaissance Pointe expected to reshape Middletown I-75 corridor
5
Best of Butler County: 10 closest races in this year’s contest
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top