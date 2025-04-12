Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates meet in game 2 of series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Andrew Heaney (0-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -127, Pirates +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cincinnati has a 3-4 record at home and a 6-8 record overall. Reds pitchers have a collective 3.14 ERA, which ranks sixth in MLB play.

Pittsburgh has gone 2-6 in road games and 5-9 overall. Pirates pitchers have a collective 4.32 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has two home runs, four walks and 12 RBI while hitting .236 for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 9-for-39 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Pirates with a .279 batting average, and has a double, five walks and four RBI. Joey Bart is 10-for-34 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .177 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored by three runs

Pirates: 4-6, .199 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Oneil Cruz: day-to-day (finger), Joey Bart: day-to-day (back), Jared Triolo: 10-Day IL (back), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.