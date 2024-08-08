Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins play in game 4 of series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (8-4, 2.83 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Marlins: Kyle Tyler (0-2, 5.27 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -198, Marlins +163; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds meet the Miami Marlins leading the series 2-1.

Miami is 23-36 in home games and 43-72 overall. The Marlins have a 25-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati has a 55-59 record overall and a 27-28 record on the road. The Reds are 37-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams play Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Reds are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger has 12 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Marlins. Xavier Edwards is 17-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 26 doubles, seven triples and 20 home runs for the Reds. Santiago Espinal is 11-for-24 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Reds: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.