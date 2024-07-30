Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs play in game 2 of series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (2-4, 3.08 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Reds: Frankie Montas (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -131, Reds +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Chicago Cubs.

Cincinnati has gone 26-28 in home games and 51-55 overall. The Reds are 23-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago is 24-32 in road games and 51-57 overall. The Cubs have a 37-10 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Reds lead the season series 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 21 doubles, seven triples and 18 home runs while hitting .263 for the Reds. Santiago Espinal is 12-for-26 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 23 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 9-for-44 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .199 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cubs: 4-6, .199 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (rib), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

