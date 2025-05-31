Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs meet in game 2 of series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (4-4, 3.39 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Pomeranz (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.55 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -160, Reds +135; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs with a 1-0 series lead.

Chicago is 18-11 at home and 35-22 overall. Cubs hitters have a collective .448 slugging percentage to rank third in the majors.

Cincinnati is 15-15 in road games and 29-29 overall. The Reds have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .324.

Saturday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has nine doubles, four triples and 12 home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 16 for 40 with seven doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Gavin Lux has 14 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 RBIs for the Reds. Elly De La Cruz is 12 for 40 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .290 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Reds: 5-5, .280 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (oblique), Porter Hodge: 15-Day IL (oblique), Tyson Miller: 60-Day IL (hip), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (foot), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.