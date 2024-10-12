Cincinnati quiets Big 12 rival UCF offense for 19-13 victory

UCF suffered its third straight loss, marking the second straight season the team has had a losing streak of three games or more.

The Bearcats put themselves in a hole thanks to two early interceptions inside the red zone. But Sorsby and the offense settled down to stay ahead and the defense kept the Knights off the board.

The Cincinnati defense held the high-powered UCF rush attack to 196 yards, including keeping star running back RJ Harvey to 94 yards on 17 carries. It was the third straight game that Harvey was held to less than 100 yards, after previously going on a streak of five games with at least 100 rush yards. UCF entered the game leading the Big 12 in rushing yards with 282.4 per game.

The Knights' offense struggled to get itself going after opting to sit quarterback KJ Jefferson, who started the five games of the season for the Knights.

Brown, one of the two quarterbacks to play in his place, threw for 207 yards and rushed for another 94 yards. He threw his first touchdown for the Knights on a 15-yard pass to Kobe Hudson early in the third quarter. Hudson caught five passes for 82 yards.

The Knights turned it over on their first two possessions with running back Johnny Richardson fumbling it twice, once in the red zone and another time inside the UCF 20. The second fumble set up Cincinnati's first field goal and points of the game.

THE TAKEAWAY

Cincinnati: The Bearcats scored a big win over a former AAC rival and positioned themselves as one of the dark horse teams to compete for the conference crown. Cincinnati at least inched closer to bowl eligibility with tough games ahead in the conference.

UCF: The Knights have now lost three straight games and face even bigger questions after choosing to replace quarterback KJ Jefferson. The once-humming offense now faces questions as it struggled to clear 20 points for the second straight game.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati hosts Arizona State next week.

UCF heads to Ames, Iowa, next week to face No. 11 Iowa State.

___

AP college football: Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP