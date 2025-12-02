Cincinnati puts home win streak on the line against Miami (OH)

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Bearcats take on Miami (OH).

The Bearcats have gone 2-1 in home games. Cincinnati has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The RedHawks are 2-2 in road games. Miami (OH) is second in the MAC scoring 74.4 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

Cincinnati makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Miami (OH) has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Miami (OH) has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 19 points and 1.8 steals. Caliyah DeVillasee is shooting 41.8% and averaging 14.9 points.

Amber Scalia is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the RedHawks. Ilse de Vries is averaging 11.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.