Cincinnati meets UCF in CBC

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and UCF square off in the College Basketball Crown.

The Bearcats are 8-14 against Big 12 opponents and 11-1 in non-conference play. Cincinnati scores 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Knights are 8-14 in Big 12 play. UCF is ninth in the Big 12 with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Keyshawn Hall averaging 5.0.

Cincinnati's average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UCF gives up. UCF averages 13.6 more points per game (79.2) than Cincinnati gives up (65.6).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Cincinnati won 93-83 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Day Day Thomas led Cincinnati with 20 points, and Hall led UCF with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Jizzle James is averaging 12.8 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Darius Johnson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Hall is averaging 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.