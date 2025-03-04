Cincinnati meets Arizona State in Big 12 Tournament

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati takes on Arizona State in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Bearcats' record in Big 12 games is 7-11, and their record is 8-2 in non-conference games. Cincinnati ranks second in the Big 12 with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jillian Hayes averaging 3.6.

The Sun Devils' record in Big 12 play is 3-15. Arizona State ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Kennedy Basham averaging 6.5.

Cincinnati's average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Arizona State allows. Arizona State has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 42.5% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayes is averaging 15.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bearcats. Reagan Jackson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalyn Brown is averaging 17.4 points for the Sun Devils. Tyi Skinner is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Sun Devils: 1-9, averaging 66.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.