Cincinnati hosts No. 19 BYU following Thomas' 26-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati takes on No. 19 BYU after Day Day Thomas scored 26 points in Cincinnati's 91-68 victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Bearcats have gone 14-3 in home games. Cincinnati is fourth in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Cougars have gone 8-8 against Big 12 opponents. BYU is second in the Big 12 scoring 85.0 points per game and is shooting 48.0%.

Cincinnati is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 43.9% BYU allows to opponents. BYU averages 17.5 more points per game (85.0) than Cincinnati gives up to opponents (67.5).

The Bearcats and Cougars face off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baba is shooting 54.6% and averaging 13.7 points for the Bearcats. Jizzle James is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

AJ Dybantsa is scoring 24.9 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Cougars. Robert O. Wright III is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 81.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.