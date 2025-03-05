Cincinnati hosts N'Guessan and Kansas State

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -9.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits Cincinnati after David N'Guessan scored 21 points in Kansas State's 65-56 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Bearcats are 12-4 in home games. Cincinnati has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 8-10 against conference opponents. Kansas State ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 15.7 assists per game led by Dug McDaniel averaging 4.9.

Cincinnati's average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Cincinnati allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jizzle James is scoring 12.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 12.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games.

N'Guessan is averaging 13 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Brendan Hausen is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.