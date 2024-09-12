Cincinnati hopes to regain upper hand in rivalry game against Miami (Ohio)

Series record: Tied 60-60-7.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

One of the oldest non-conference football rivalries in back in Oxford, Ohio, about an hour up the road from Cincinnati. Miami, from the Mid-American Conference, broke Cincinnati's 16-game winning streak with a 31-24 overtime win last season. The Bearcats are trying to improve on a terrible debut season in the Big 12. Miami last season won its second MAC championship in five years and has a chance to have another big year behind sixth-year quarterback Brett Gabbert. Pitt claimed a come-from-behind 28-27 win over Cincinnati last week. Miami lost to Northwestern 13-6 in Week 1.

KEY MATCHUP

Miami's deep receiving corps is going to be a challenge for Cincinnati's unproven secondary. In its only game this season, Miami had four receivers with at least three catches. Cade McDonald led all Miami receivers with eight catches for 105 yards. The Bearcats have allowed 273 yards passing per game through their first two contests.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cincinnati: Tight end Joe Royer caught his first collegiate touchdown last week against Pitt. Royer has become one of Brendan Sorsby's favorite targets. He's second on the Bearcats with eight receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown through two games this season.

Miami: Sixth-year LB Matt Salopek is the reigning MAC defensive player of the year and leader of a Redhawks' defense that led them to the conference title in 2023. He's coming off a season in which he finished with 143 tackles, three sacks and an interception. Salopek recorded a career-high 18 tackles in last year’s win over Cincinnati.

FACTS & FIGURES

The "Battle for the Victory Bell" is the nations' oldest non-conference FBS rivalry and second-oldest FBS rivalry overall. ... Cincinnati-Miami was the first college football game in Ohio on Dec. 8, 1888. ... With 127 meetings, Cincinnati and Miami have the fourth-most meetings in FBS history. ... The 2023 matchup was only the third game in series history to go to overtime. ... Saturday will mark the first series meeting at Miami's Yager Stadium since 2017. ... Cincinnati has won six straight games at Yager Stadium. ... Fifty-five meetings between Cincinnati and Miami (Ohio) have been decided by seven points or less, including the seven ties. ... Cincinnati defensive back Mehki Miller played in 13 games for Miami from 2019-21.

