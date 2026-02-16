Cincinnati faces BYU on 4-game road skid

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hits the road against BYU looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Cougars have gone 11-3 in home games. BYU ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Marya Hudgins averaging 4.2.

The Bearcats are 4-10 against conference opponents. Cincinnati is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

BYU is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Cincinnati allows to opponents. Cincinnati has shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Hamlin is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Delaney Gibb is averaging 15.7 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mya Perry is shooting 38.4% and averaging 16.8 points for the Bearcats. Reagan Jackson is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.