Cincinnati beats Toronto 3-2 to clinch the Supporters’ Shield title

Brandon Vazquez scored two goals in a seven-minute span, Aaron Boupendza added a game-winner in the 72nd minute and Cincinnati beat Toronto 3-2 on Saturday to clinch the Supporters’ Shield title

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
19 minutes ago
X

TORONTO (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored two goals in a seven-minute span, Aaron Boupendza added a game-winner in the 72nd minute and Cincinnati beat Toronto 3-2 on Saturday night to clinch the Supporters' Shield title.

Cincinnati (19-4-8) also secured the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs and ensured home-field advantage at TQL Stadium for the MLS Cup if they advance that far.

Cincinnati has won six of its last seven matches against Toronto, including the last four in a row after losing each of the first three meetings between the sides. It's the first time Cincinnati has won four straight regular-season matches against a single opponent in club history.

Toronto (4-16-11) has lost 14 of its last 15 matches in all competitions, including the last four in a row.

Jonathan Osorio scored two goals five-minutes apart late in the first half for Toronto.

Both teams play again on Wednesday, with Cincinnati hosting the New York Red Bulls while Toronto visits Charlotte FC.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
OVI checkpoint in Oxford tonight
2
Bianca Rose Salon in Fairfield reopens with expansion, new spa services
3
Community First Solutions expands regional senior living footprint
4
Indie movie, partially filmed in Hamilton, to be released in October
5
Court rules Banned Lakota board member can attend meetings
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top