Cincinnati beats Toronto 3-0 for record 13th straight home win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored for the fifth straight match at home, adding an assist, and FC Cincinnati rolled to a 3-0 victory over Toronto FC on Wednesday night, setting a league record with its 13th straight win at home in all competitions.

Cincinnati (13-1-4), which began the day with a five-point lead in the race for the Supporter's Shield, broke a record set by the 2002 San Jose Earthquakes. Cincinnati's record at home in its previous 62 home matches was 13-31-18.

Defender Santiago Arias scored his first career goal to give Cincinnati a 1-0 lead at halftime. Arias' goal was unassisted in the 35th minute. It was the 13th appearance and fifth start for the 31-year-old in his first MLS season.

Acosta added an insurance goal in the 54th minute, using a pass from Marco Angulo to score for a ninth time this season. Acosta is one away from tying Brandon Vazquez's club-record goal streak at home, set last season.

Acosta notched an assist in the 63rd minute on Dominique Badji's second netter of the campaign.

Roman Celentano totaled four saves in the clean sheet for Cincinnati. Celantano has eight shutouts this season, one behind Stefan Frei of the Seattle Sounders for the league lead.

Greg Ranjitsingh saved four shots in his first career appearance for Toronto (3-6-10). Ranjitsingh made eight appearances and three starts for Minnesota United in 2020. He had two starts in three appearances for Orlando City in 2019.

Cincinnati is 5-1-0 in its last six matches with Toronto after losing the first three in the series.

Toronto is winless in its last 12 road matches (0-7-4), losing by shutouts in five of the last seven. Toronto has just two wins in its last 34 away matches.

Toronto travels to play the New England Revolution on Saturday. Cincinnati travels to play D.C. United on Saturday.

