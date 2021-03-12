X

Cincinnati beats SMU 74-71 in AAC tourney

Jeremiah Davenport scored 19 points with five 3-pointers and seven rebounds, and Cincinnati held off SMU for a 74-71 win in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport scored 19 points with five 3-pointers and seven rebounds, and Cincinnati held off SMU for a 74-71 win in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday.

Cincinnati (11-10) will face top-seeded Wichita State (16-4) in the semifinals on Saturday.

Keith Williams had 14 points and six assists for Cincinnati (11-10). Mike Saunders Jr. added 12 points and six rebounds, and Mika Adams-Woods had 10 points.

Kendric Davis scored a career-high 35 points for the Mustangs (11-5). Ethan Chargois grabbed 12 rebounds and Tyson Jolly had six.

