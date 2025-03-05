Cincinnati Bearcats play in Big 12 Tournament against the Arizona State Sun Devils

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Arizona State square off in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Bearcats' record in Big 12 play is 7-11, and their record is 8-2 in non-conference play. Cincinnati has a 6-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Sun Devils are 3-15 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State has a 3-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Cincinnati averages 65.4 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 76.3 Arizona State allows. Arizona State has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 42.5% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reagan Jackson averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc. Jillian Hayes is averaging 15.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Tyi Skinner is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 16.3 points. Jalyn Brown is shooting 35.6% and averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Sun Devils: 1-9, averaging 66.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.