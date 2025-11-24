Cincinnati AD apologizes for fans' derogatory chants aimed at Mormons during BYU's win over Bearcats

BYU is the flagship school for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church.

Videos shared on social media showed fans repeatedly chanting “(expletive) the Mormons" as No. 11 BYU was on its way to a 26-14 win. The game was played a day after the church community delivered a truckload of 27,000 pounds of food to the UC campus pantry, which provides students, staff and faculty assistance for food insecurity.

Cincinnati was the second school this season to apologize for fan behavior during a game against BYU. In September, Colorado coach Deion Sanders issued the apology shortly before the Big 12 Conference reprimanded the Buffaloes and issued a $50,000 fine for similar chants.

The Big 12 did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment on possible disciplinary action against Cincinnati.

BYU closes the regular season at home against UCF on Saturday and Cincinnati visits TCU.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football