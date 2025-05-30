Cicadas swarm parts of the Eastern U.S. as the screaming insects emerge in Brood XIV's 17-year cycle

A periodical cicada flies up from the grass pursued by a cardinal, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

By CAROLYN KASTER – Associated Press
1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Another cicada invasion is here. The large Brood XIV, which emerges every 17 years, is making for a spectacular natural event as billions of periodical cicadas emerge across parts of the Eastern U.S., including in Georgia, southern Ohio, Kentucky, Cape Cod in Massachusetts, and Long Island, New York.

When spring warms the soil to 64 degrees Fahrenheit (about 18 degrees Celsius), these cicada nymphs dig their way up to the surface after their long development period.

On the right night, usually after a warm spring rain, near trees showing cicada pilot holes and chimneys, they will emerge -- so many that they can be heard crunching through the grass to climb up trees, plants, people or any vertical surface. There is a forceful quality about it.

Once they find footing, they begin the molting process. They shed their nymphal skin, emerging soft, vulnerable and pale yellow. They have two large red eyes on the sides of the head, three small, jewel-like eyes called ocelli in the center, and gossamer wings. In a few hours, their bodies harden and darken, and they fly up to the treetops.

Then the screaming begins — the loud buzzing, screaming sound males make when they are looking for a mate. It leaves ears ringing.

Throughout this process, cicadas serve as a source of protein for both wildlife and humans. They survive by sheer numbers.

After mating, females lay eggs in tree branches and die shortly after. The hatched tiny nymphs fall and burrow into the ground, and the cycle begins again.

Cicadas are part of the magic of spring when the yellow and purple irises are blooming, and the green is new and vivid. The cicada show takes place in every light of the day and the dark of night. The pull is the power and beauty of nature and time.

A periodical cicada flies from a branch of an American Sweetgum tree in the Valley View Nature Preserve, Monday, May 26, 2025, in Milford, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A periodical cicada nymph climbs to the end of a fern frond, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A a muddy-faced periodical cicada nymph climbs the truck of a maple tree after a heavy rain, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Loveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The veins of an adult periodical cicada's translucent wings are illuminated shortly after shedding its nymphal skin, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The veins of an adult periodical cicada's translucent wings are illuminated shortly after shedding its nymphal skin after a heavy rain, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Periodical cicada nymphs climb mushrooms after a heavy rain, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Loveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Periodical cicada nymphs climb the trunk of a maple tree to shed their nymphal skins after a heavy rain, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Periodical cicada nymphs and adults are seen on the underside of a begonia plant after a heavy rain, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Periodical cicada nymphs and adults are seen on the underside of a begonia plant after a heavy rain, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Periodical cicada nymphs and adults are silhouetted on the underside of a begonia plant after a heavy rain, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

An adult periodical cicada sheds its nymphal skin and clings to the trunk of a maple tree, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

An adult cicada periodical cicada, in the process of shedding its nymphal skin, is seen on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Cincinnati. There are two large compound eyes, which are used to visually perceive the world around them, and three small, jewel-like, simple eyes called ocelli center. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

An adult periodical cicada crawls on an iris flower, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

An adult periodical cicada crawls on an iris flower, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

An adult periodical cicada, shortly after shedding its nymphal skin, clings to clover on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

An adult periodical cicada, shortly after shedding its nymphal skin, climbs up iris leaves, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

An adult periodical cicada, shortly after shedding its nymphal skin, clings to iris leaves, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

An adult periodical cicada, shortly after shedding its nymphal skin, climbs up the leaves of an iris flower, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

An adult periodical cicada pauses on a twig at Valley View Nature Preserve, Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Milford, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A female bluebird picks a periodical cicada from the grass, Friday, May 23, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A male bluebird picks a periodical cicada nymph from the grass, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A robin flips a periodical cicada nymph from the grass and into its mouth, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Periodical cicadas fly and gather on a Eastern Redcedar tree at Valley View Nature Preserve, Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Milford, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A and periodical cicada flies to a branch of an American Sweetgum tree in the Valley View Nature Preserve, Monday, May 26, 2025, in Milford, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A and periodical cicada flies to a branch of an American Sweetgum tree in the Valley View Nature Preserve, Monday, May 26, 2025, in Milford, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

An adult periodical cicada is silhouetted as it flies from a mushroom top on Friday, May 16, 2025, in Loveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

