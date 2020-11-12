Chubb up and running as Browns return from bye, face Texans

LAST MEETING - Texans beat Browns 29-13 on Dec. 2, 2018, in Houston

LAST WEEK - Texans beat Jaguars 27-25; Browns had bye, lost to Raiders 16-6 on Nov. 1

AP PRO32 RANKING - Texans No. 27, Browns No. 15

TEXANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (16), RUSH (31), PASS (6).

TEXANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (30), RUSH (32), PASS (23).

BROWNS OFFENSE - OVERALL (24), RUSH (5), PASS (29).

BROWNS DEFENSE - OVERALL (20), RUSH (11, PASS (24).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Texans interim coach Romeo Crennel was Cleveland’s coach from 2005-08. He guided the Browns to a 10-6 record in 2007, the team’s best mark since 1999. ... The Texans have won five straight games over the Browns. The last loss was a 27-17 setback in ’07, when Crennel nearly led the Browns to the playoffs. ... Former Browns RB Duke Johnson could moved into a starting spot with RB David Johnson slowed by a concussion. Duke Johnson played four seasons in Cleveland before being traded. ... Houston’s 267 penalty yards are the fewest in the NFL. ... Texans WR Will Fuller has caught a touchdown pass in six straight games and a TD reception Sunday would make him the first player in franchise history to have one in seven consecutive games. ... Texans QB Deshaun Watson has thrown for at least 250 yards and a touchdown in each of Houston’s first eight games. ... WR Brandin Cooks is tied for fourth in the AFC with nine catches for 20 yards or more. ... WR Randall Cobb has a TD catch in two of his last three road games. ... DE J.J. Watt had a sack last week to make him the first player in franchise history with 100 in his career. ... LB Zach Cunningham has had seven tackles or more in each game this season. He had an interception return for a score the last time the Texans played the Browns. ... The Browns are coming off their bye week, which ended with quarterback Baker Mayfield being placed on the COVID-19 list after he was in close contact with a staff member who tested positive. ... Mayfield only missed Monday's on-field practice. ... Mayfield faced the Texans as a rookie in 2018 and passed for 397 yards, but threw three interceptions. ... The Browns reached the midway point with a winning record for just the third time since 1999. ... Cleveland is expected to have star RB Nick Chubb this week after he missed four games with a sprained right knee. Cleveland's rushing offense led the NFL before Chubb got hurt early in an Oct. 4 win at Dallas. Chubb and Kareem Hunt (529 yards) give the Browns one of the league's best 1-2 rushing punches. ... Hunt leads all backs with four receiving TDs. ... The Browns will get another boost with the returns of RG Wyatt Teller, who missed three games with a calf strain, and TE Austin Hooper, sidelined two games following an appendectomy. ... Browns DE Myles Garrett is tied for the league lead with nine sacks. The bye week came at a good time as it allowed Garrett time to rest his right knee after hurting it against Las Vegas on Nov. 1. ... Cleveland's offensive line has allowed Mayfield to be sacked just 11 times. The unit is one of just two in the league to not give up a sack in three games. ... Browns WR Jarvis Landry has caught at least two passes in 103 consecutive games, the league's longest current streak. ... The Browns are 3-1 at home. Fantasy tip: Landry got some needed rest during the bye after playing with a broken rib. With Odell Beckham Jr. done for the season with an injury, Landry has moved to the front of Mayfield's list of targets.

