Christopher Newport beats Mount Union for first D-III title

Mount Union's Jeffery Mansfield hit a 3-pointer to make it 54-all with 6:51 to play but Furr answered with a corner 3 just 12 seconds later and, after Parker scored inside to pull the Purple Raiders back within a point, Furr made another from behind the arc to give Christopher Newport a 60-56 advantage with six minutes to play.

No. 3 Mount Union (30-3), which made its first national championship appearance in program history, had its 14-game win streak snapped and lost for the first time since a 74-72 defeat at then-No. 8 John Carroll on Jan. 25.

Darrell Newsom hit a 3-pointer that gave Mount Union a 26-12 lead with five minutes left in the first half but the Captains scored 14 of the next 17 points to trim their deficit to three points at the break.

Christopher Newport improved to 9-0 this season when behind at halftime. The Captains, who shot just 20.1% from the field and made 2 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half, hit 19 of 37 from the floor (4 of 7 from behind the arc) after intermission.

