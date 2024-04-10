Christian Yelich drives in 3 runs as the Brewers beat the Reds 9-5

Ross (1-0) earned his first big league win since June 29, 2021, for Washington against Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old right-hander allowed three runs, two earned, and five hits in 6 1/3 innings in his second start of the season.

“The story of the game was Joe Ross,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. “That guy was the Joe Ross of old. And give (catcher William Conteras) a ton of credit because he dissected what Joe was tonight and just went with him. Joe was behind on the count with everybody and getting away with some things, and William kind of dissected it and put it together.”

Ross had his second Tommy John surgery in June 2022. He finalized a $1.75 million, one-year contract with the Brewers in December.

Tyler Stephenson had two hits and two RBIs for Cincinnati, which beat Milwaukee 10-8 on Monday night in the opener of the four-game series. Spencer Steer, Jake Fraley and Christian Encarnacion-Strand also had two hits apiece.

Reds starter Frankie Montas (2-1) went five innings, allowing three earned runs and six hits.

“Frankie didn’t have the best command, but you have to give the Brewers credit. They made him throw strikes," Reds manager David Bell said. "They don’t chase a lot.”

Yelich hit an RBI single in Milwaukee’s three-run third inning. He also had a two-run double in the fifth.

Perkins’ two-run single put the Brewers in front in the third. He singled in Frelick in the sixth to lift Milwaukee to a 6-1 lead.

“I'm glad I got to contribute,” said the 23-year-old Frelick, who made his major league debut last season. “I had seen that (Montas) has been pitching really well. We've been playing good ball, offensively just working counts, getting good pitches to hit, taking advantage of our baserunning and just keeping the line moving and fighting."

Cincinnati closed to 9-3 on Stephenson’s two-run double in the seventh. Steer doubled in Fraley during a two-run eighth.

The Reds put two runners on in the ninth, but Abner Uribe struck out Will Benson, Encarnacion-Strand and Jeimer Candelario to end the game.

WORTH NOTING

Milwaukee pitcher Aaron Ashby, who struggled in the series opener, was optioned to Triple-A Nashville, and right-hander Kevin Herget was promoted.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Devin Williams (back) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Reds: OF TJ Friedl (right wrist) will get an MRI on Friday to assess his progress. ... RHP Ian Gibaut (right forearm strain) is scheduled for another rehab appearance Wednesday, this time at Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

Brewers lefty Wade Miley makes his first start of the season on Wednesday against Reds right-hander Hunter Green (0-0, 2.53 ERA).

