Chong Qui leads Purdue Fort Wayne's win over Youngstown St.

Chong Qui shot 9 for 15 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Mastodons (10-5). Jarred Godfrey scored 11 points and added eight rebounds and six assists. Anthony Roberts was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Brandon Rush finished with 26 points and two steals for the Penguins (10-5). Dwayne Cohill added 19 points for Youngstown State. In addition, Malek Green finished with 12 points.