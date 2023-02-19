X
Dark Mode Toggle

Chong Qui hits 3-pointer to win it for Purdue Fort Wayne

news
56 minutes ago
Damian Chong Qui hit the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, Jarred Godfrey scored 25 points, and Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Wright State 77-75

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Damian Chong Qui hit the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, Jarred Godfrey scored 25 points, and Purdue Fort Wayne defeated Wright State 77-75 on Sunday.

After Trey Calvin hit a jumper to give Wright State a 75-74 lead with three seconds left, Chong Qui, a senior guard, raced up court and launched a 40-footer as he was falling down. The shot clearly beat the buzzer and led to a raucous Senior Day celebration for the Mastodons.

Godfrey also added five rebounds and six steals for the Mastodons (16-13, 8-10 Horizon League). Damian Chong Qui scored 16 points while going 7 of 15 (2 for 7 from distance). Quinton Morton-Robertson was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

The Raiders (16-13, 9-9) were led in scoring by Alex Huibregste, who finished with 24 points. Wright State also got 22 points, six assists and two blocks from Trey Calvin. Brandon Noel also put up 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Talawanda officials consider major changes to save money
2
McCrabb: Carlisle bus drivers rally around co-worker battling breast...
3
Fairfield to spend $34M this year on capital improvement projects
4
Local youth shaping future of Black history are ‘actively engaged’
5
Dish Wireless to lease space on top of Monroe water tower
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top