Chong Qui hits 3-pointer to win it for Purdue Fort Wayne

After Trey Calvin hit a jumper to give Wright State a 75-74 lead with three seconds left, Chong Qui, a senior guard, raced up court and launched a 40-footer as he was falling down. The shot clearly beat the buzzer and led to a raucous Senior Day celebration for the Mastodons.

Godfrey also added five rebounds and six steals for the Mastodons (16-13, 8-10 Horizon League). Damian Chong Qui scored 16 points while going 7 of 15 (2 for 7 from distance). Quinton Morton-Robertson was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 10 points.