Choi, Triolo spark comeback from 4-run deficit, Pirates top Guardians 7-5 to stop 5-game skid

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ji Man Choi and Jared Triolo hit two-run singles in a five-run seventh inning helped by an overturned call, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-5 on Wednesday and stop a five-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh trailed 4-0 in the fifth before Nick Gonzales' run-scoring single and Jake Suwinski's RBI double against Aaron Civale.

Gonzales walked against Nick Sandlin with one out in the seventh, and singles by Endy Rodríguez and Connor Joe off Sam Hentges (1-2) loaded the bases. Rodríguez's bloop was his first hit in the major leagues following his callup Monday from Triple-A Indianapolis.

“I’m really excited because, man, the whole lineup was working and now I get my first hit," said Rodríguez, who was 0 for 7 with six strikeouts in his first two games. “I don’t know how to explain this emotion. It was really good. ... A little pressure. Being in the big leagues for the first time, it’s a little pressure for everybody.”

Bryan Reynolds grounded into a 6-4-3 double play, but the out call by Junior Valentine at first was overturned in a video review, allowing Gonzales to score.

“We had a bloop that fell in that seemed like it was up there forever," Guardians manager Terry Francona said. "We had what we thought was a double play, probably didn’t execute it clean enough. Those things become more glaring in things like this.”

Carlos Santana walked, and Choi sent a sharp liner into right field for a 5-4 lead. Enyel De Los Santos walked Henry Davis and Triolo drove a two-run single into left.

Josh Bell homered in the eighth off Ryan Borucki (1-0), and David Bednar struck out one in a perfect ninth for his 18th save in 19 chances.

Pittsburgh was outscored 21-1 in the series’ first two games.

“It was a big win,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “I give them credit because we kept grinding. … We scored one run in the first two games and got it handed to us pretty good. They kept going even though they got down. They continued to grind through the at bats.”

Pirates starter Rich Hill gave up four runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He is 0-2 in his last four starts.

Civale allowed two runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

“I pitch until I come out of the game. I was going to compete to the best of my ability," Civale said. "We’ve got one of the best bullpens in the game, regardless of how some of these last games have gone. No one is going to deny that. Baseball has ups and downs, but we’ve got one of the best bullpens in the game.”

Andrés Giménez drove in a run with a squeeze bunt in the fourth. Amed Rosario hit a two-run double in the fifth when Suwinski dropped the ball on his attempt for a leaping catch in center and Bell followed with an RBI single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes ran linear sprints and took grounders in his recovery from low back inflammation. He could require a rehab assignment, Pittsburgh director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said. … SS Oneil Cruz is throwing at up to 120 feet and has started advanced biometric work in the weight room. He has been out since breaking his left ankle on April 9.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Gavin Williams (1-2, 3.94) is to start Friday in the first of a three-game home set against Philadelphia.

Pirates: RHP Johan Oviedo (3-10, 4.53) take the mound Friday in the opener of a three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels.

