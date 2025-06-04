Chisholm hits tiebreaking homer in return from injured list to lead Yankees past Guardians 3-2

Rodón (8-3) allowed one run and five hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts and one walk. He extended his scoreless streak to 20 innings and retired 17 straight batters entering the seventh, when José Ramírez singled, stole second and came around when David Fry bounced a single past DJ LeMahieu at second base. Rodón stranded runners at the corners.

Devin Williams, back as closer after Luke Weaver strained a hamstring, allowed Carlos Santana's one-out double and pinch-hitter Daniel Schneemann's two-out RBI single in the ninth, then retired Bo Naylor on a flyout for his sixth save in seven chances.

LeMahieu's fifth-inning single drove in Chisholm, who had blooped a single for the Yankees’ first hit.

Chisholm moved to third base from second, where LeMahieu is starting, and made a fine throw from foul territory to retire Angel Martínez in the third.

Bibee threw a season-high 107 pitches, allowing three runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Fry, whose 10th-inning homer beat the Yankees in Game 3 of last year's American League Championship Series, went 1 for 3 as the designated hitter in his first start following reconstructive right elbow surgery in November. He struck out Sunday as a pinch hitter in his season debut.

Key mom

ent

Aaron Judge twice juggled and then dropped Martínez's two-out fly in the right-field corner in the sixth, but a video review ruled fan interference on the ball just over the concrete between the field and the stands.

Key stat

Bibee has given up 14 homers, including 11 on the road.

Up next

Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt (2-2) and Guardians RHP Luis Ortiz (2-6) start Wednesday.

