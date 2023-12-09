Chinakhov scores 2 in 3rd period as Blue Jackets beat Blues 5-2

Robert Thomas scored twice and Joel Hofer stopped 17 for the Blues, who have lost three of their last four games.

Columbus’ first goal was a team effort, as three players traded the puck in front of the net before Marchenko buried his ninth of year at 1:42 of the opening period. The goal was his 30th in 86 games, a franchise record for the fewest games to reach the milestone.

Thomas pulled the Blues even with 5:25 remaining in the period, grabbing an outlet pass along the boards and beating Graves on a breakaway to extend his point streak to three games.

Fantilli put Columbus back in front with a laser from the left circle with 3:01 left in the first that gave him a three-game point streak.

Chinakhov gave Columbus breathing room with his goal at 6:26 of the third, and padded the lead with an unassisted power-play goal with 7:39 to go.

Thomas' second goal came with 2:19 left and an extra skater on before Texier added an empty-netter with 3.8 seconds left.

UP NEXT

Blues: At Chicago on Saturday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Florida on Sunday.

