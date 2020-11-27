X

Childs leads Bradley over Oakland 74-60

news | 16 hours ago
Elijah Childs posted 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Bradley to a 74-60 win over Oakland

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elijah Childs had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Bradley to a 74-60 win over Oakland on Friday.

Darius Hannah had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Braves (2-1). Sean East II added 10 points. Childs also had a career-high six assists.

Jalen Moore had 17 points, seven steals and five assists for the Golden Grizzlies (0-3). Blake Lampman added 11 points. Micah Parrish had 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.