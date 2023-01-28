Chiefs active TE Jody Fortson from IR for AFC title game

The Chiefs did not activate Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who like Fortson has been designated to return from IR and has spent the past couple of weeks at practice. The running back has not played since Nov. 20, and even then had been ceding time to seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco, who will start his 13th consecutive game against Cincinnati.

Pacheco ran 12 times for 95 yards in the Chiefs' 27-20 win over Jacksonville last week.

Kansas City is hosting the AFC title game for the fifth straight time, and it's a rematch of last year's championship game, when Patrick Mahomes and Co. blew an early 21-3 in a 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals.

Mahomes practiced fully this week after spraining his right ankle against the Jaguars. He carried no injury designation on Friday's final report, though, and the Chiefs expect Mahomes to start as usual.

“I think progressively I’ve gotten better throughout the week and I’m just going to try to keep doing that,” he said. "Keep that same mentality and push it, but then at the same time be ready to go whenever the game comes up.”

