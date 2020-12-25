Chief hails 'overwhelming' response to boy found in cemetery

Chief David Centner of the Hinckley police department said on Christmas Eve that the child, believed to be about 3 1/2 years old, was doing well “in the loving home" of a Medina County foster family.

Police were called shortly after noon Wednesday to Hope Memorial Gardens Cemetery where a witness reported seeing a car speeding away and a little boy “running after the car followed by a dog." Police said the boy told authorities his name was Tony and also told them his parents' first names.