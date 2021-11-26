Chicago State pays visit to BG

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Bowling Green has leaned on senior leadership while Chicago State has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Daeqwon Plowden, Myron Gordon and Trey Diggs have combined to score 44 percent of Bowling Green's points this season. On the other hand, freshmen Jahsean Corbett, Bryce Johnson and Kedrick Green have combined to score 37 percent of the team's points this year.

CREATING OFFENSE: Brandon Betson has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Chicago State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 10 assists in those games.