journal-news logo
X

Chicago hosts conference rival Cleveland

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
Cleveland travels to Chicago for an Eastern Conference matchup Saturday

Cleveland Cavaliers (0-1, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -1.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland plays Chicago in Eastern Conference action Saturday.

Chicago finished 29-23 in Eastern Conference action and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bulls averaged 95.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.8 last season.

Cleveland finished 44-38 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers averaged 7.1 steals, 4.2 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Zach LaVine: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: day to day (ankle), Darius Garland: day to day (eye), Ricky Rubio: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Local art exhibits feature photography work involving nature...
2
Hamilton’s Tari Court residents deal with frequent water main breaks...
3
54 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
4
Ex-wife of Pike County murder trial defendant’s brother testifies about...
5
Coroner IDs man killed in West Chester shooting
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top