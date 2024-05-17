Chicago Fire try to break losing streak in matchup with the Columbus Crew

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Columbus +126, Chicago +198, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire will try to end a three-game slide when they host the Columbus Crew.

The Fire are 1-5-4 against Eastern Conference teams. The Fire have a 2-4 record in games decided by one goal.

The Crew are 4-2-2 against Eastern Conference teams. The Crew rank fifth in the Eastern Conference with 16 goals led by Cucho Hernandez with four.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hugo Cuypers has three goals for the Fire. Brian Gutierrez has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Hernandez has scored four goals with one assist for the Crew. Aidan Morris has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 2-5-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Crew: 3-2-5, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Chase Gasper (injured), Maren Haile-Selassie (injured), Tobias Salquist (injured).

Crew: Mohamed Farsi (injured), Evan Bush (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.