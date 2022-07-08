Chicago Fire take on the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference play

The Crew are 4-3-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew are 3-2 in one-goal matches.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko has three goals and one assist for the Fire. Xherdan Shaqiri has two goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Lucas Zelarrayan has four goals for the Crew. Erik Hurtado has three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 2-7-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Crew: 3-2-5, averaging 1.0 goal, 2.4 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Kendall Burks (injured), Chris Brady (injured), Mauricio Pineda (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured), Miguel Navarro (injured).

Crew: Yaw Yeboah (injured), Marlon Hairston (injured), Artur (injured), Erik Hurtado (injured).

