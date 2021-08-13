journal-news logo
Chicago faces Columbus after Stojanovic's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
Luka Stojanovic leads Chicago into a matchup with Columbus following a two-goal showing against New York

Columbus Crew (6-6-6) vs. Chicago Fire (4-9-5)

Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +117, Columbus +231, Draw +237; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago faces Columbus after Luka Stojanovic totaled two goals against New York.

The Fire finished 5-10-8 overall and 5-4-3 at home during the 2020 season. Chicago scored 33 goals a season ago and registered 24 assists.

The Crew put together a 12-6-5 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-5-5 in road games. Columbus scored 46 goals last season, averaging two per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Bobby Shuttleworth (injured), Miguel Navarro (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured).

Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Vito Wormgoor (injured), Artur (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

