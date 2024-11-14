Cheeks puts up 23 as Dayton beats Ball State 77-69

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Enoch Cheeks scored 23 points as Dayton beat Ball State 77-69 on Wednesday night.
Cheeks had 12 rebounds and three steals for the Flyers (3-0). Malachi Smith scored 17 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line and added six rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals. Zed Key shot 4 of 5 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.
The Cardinals (1-2) were led by Jermahri Hill, who posted 25 points and seven rebounds. Ethan Brittain-Watts added 16 points for Ball State. Mickey Pearson Jr. also put up 11 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
