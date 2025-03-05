Cheeks has 17 in Dayton's 75-67 win against Saint Louis

The Billikens (17-13, 10-7) were led in scoring by Isaiah Swope, who finished with 28 points. Saint Louis also got 23 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Gibson Jimerson. Robbie Avila also had 10 points.

Saint Louis led 41-28 at halftime.

Dayton next plays Friday against VCU on the road, and Saint Louis will host Duquesne on Saturday.

