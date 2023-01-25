Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James' pursuit of NBA record

X
A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:

Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387.

James points: 38,210.

Difference: 177 points.

James’ latest game: He scored 46 points Tuesday night in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 133-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

James’ scoring average this season: 30.2.

Potential record-breaker: At his current rate of 30.2 points per game, with 178 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James six more games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. Assuming he does not miss any games, that makes the potential record-breaking game Feb. 4 at New Orleans.

Next Lakers game: Wednesday night at home against San Antonio.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

