Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James' pursuit of NBA record

James’ scoring average this season: 29.6.

Potential record-breaker: At his current rate of 29.6 points per game, with 261 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James nine more games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. Assuming he does not miss any games, that makes the potential record-breaking game Feb. 7 at home against Oklahoma City.

Next Lakers game: Sunday at Portland.

