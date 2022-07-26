Chase Young starting Commanders camp on PUP list

The team put Young, tight end Logan Thomas and centers Chase Roullier and Tyler Larsen on the PUP list Tuesday after players arrived at the practice facility on the eve of the first practice of camp. Offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas was placed on the non-football injury list with an illness designation.

Young, the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, injured the knee during a game in November. After leading rookies with 7½ sacks the previous year, he had just 1½ before his second NFL season was cut short.