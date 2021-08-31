Chase for golf's $15 million bonus ends at Tour Championship

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-7 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, noon-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Dustin Johnson.

FedEx Cup leader: Patrick Cantlay.

Last week: Patrick Cantlay won the BMW Championship.

Notes: In the third year of its current format, Cantlay as the No. 1 seed will start the tournament at 10-under par with a two-shot lead over Tony Finau. Bryson DeChambeau will start three shots behind, followed by Jon Rahm (6 under) and Cameron Smith (5 under). It goes in groups of fives after that, with the last five players to get in starting at even par. ... Seven players who reached the Tour Championship did not win a tournament this season. ... Phil Mickelson is the only major champion this season who did not reach the FedEx Cup finale. He barely got into the BMW Championship and then tied for last. ... This is the final week of competition before Steve Stricker announces his six captain's picks for the Ryder Cup. ... Patrick Reed started the postseason at No. 22, didn't play the opening two events because of health issues and narrowly made it to East Lake as the No. 30 seed. ... Sam Burns and Erik van Rooyen are the only players in the 30-man field who are at the Tour Championship for the first time. ... The 30 players who reached East Lake are exempt into the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open next year.

Next tournament: Fortinet Championship to start new season on Sept. 16-19.

LPGA TOUR

SOLHEIM CUP

Site: Toledo, Ohio.

Course: Inverness Club. Yardage: 6,903. Par: 72.

Television: Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12:30-2:30 p.m. (NBC), 2:30-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon to 1:30 p.m. (NBC), 1:30-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Monday, noon to 6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Europe.

Series: United States leads, 10-6.

Captains: Catriona Matthew (Europe), Pat Hurst (United States).

Notes: Catriona Matthew will try to become the first European captain to win consecutive Solheim Cup competitions. ... Since the Solheim Cup began in 1990, Europe's only victory on American soil was in 2013 at Colorado Golf Club. ... The Americans have three Solheim Cup rookies in Mina Harigae, Jennifer Kupcho and Yealimi Noh. ... Lexi Thompson and Lizette Salas have played in every Solheim Cup since 2013, making them the most experienced American players at Inverness. Women's British Open champion Anna Nordqvist is playing in her seventh Solheim Cup. ... Finland (Matilda Castren) and Ireland (Leona Maguire) are represented in the Solheim Cup for the first time. ... Each team has a reigning major champion — Nelly Korda (Women's PGA) for the United States, Nordqvist for Europe. ... Major champions at Inverness Club include Paul Azinger (1993 PGA), Bob Tway (1986 PGA), Hale Irwin (1979 U.S. Open) and Ted Ray (1920 U.S. Open).

Next time: Finca Cortesin in Spain in 2023.

EUROPEAN TOUR

DS AUTOMOBILES ITALIAN OPEN

Site: Rome.

Course: Marco Simone GC. Yardage: 7,268. Par: 71.

Prize money: 3 million euros. Winner's share: 500,000 euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-6 a.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Monday, 3-5 a.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).

Defending champion: Ross McGowan.

Race to Dubai leader: Collin Morikawa.

Last week: Rasmus Hojgaard won the Omega European Masters.

Notes: Marco Simone was selected to host the next Ryder Cup in Europe, in 2023. It last hosted the Italian Open in 1994 and since has been changed. ... Europe has two tournaments remaining before nine players from a tour points list and world ranking points list qualify for the Ryder Cup team. Padraig Harrington then will announce his three captain's picks. ... Sergio Garcia reached the Tour Championship on the PGA Tour, giving him another chance to add to his world ranking points. ... The field includes the biggest two stars from the last European victory in the Ryder Cup, Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari. Fleetwood is set for the 2021 team. ... Bernd Wiesberger also is playing. He needs a good week to move into the top four in the European points side of the Ryder Cup. ... The tournament dates to 1925. The first 72-hole event was in 1935 and won by Percy Alliss. ... Francesco Molinari has won his national open twice. ... The lone American to win the Italian Open was Billy Casper in 1975.

Next week: BMW PGA Championship.

KORN FERRY TOUR

KORN FERRY TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Newburgh, Indiana.

Course: Victoria National GC. Yardage: 7,242. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner's share: $180,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8-10 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay).

Defending champion: Brandon Wu.

Points leader: Stephan Jaeger.

Last week: Adam Svensson won the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

Next week: End of season.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Joe Durant won The Ally Challenge.

Next week: Ascension Charity Classic.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Jerry Kelly.

OTHER TOURS

Japan Golf Tour: Fujisankei Classic, Fujizakura CC, Yamanashi, Japan. Defending champion: Rikuya Hoshino. Online: https://www.jgto.org/

Challenge Tour: British Challenge, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

USGA: U.S. Senior Amateur, Country Club of Deroit, Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. Defending champion: Bob Royak. Online: https://www.usga.org/

Legends Tour: Legends Open de France, Golf de Saint-Cloud, Paris. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.legendstour.com/

Japan LPGA: Golf5 Ladies, Yokkaichi Liberty GC, Mie, Japan. Defending champion: Sakura Koiwai. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en

Korean LPGA: KG Daily Ladies Open, Sunning Point CC, Gyeonggi, South Korea. Defending champion: Seo Jin Park. Online: https://www.klpga.co.kr/

